Rosa Salazar is set to star in executive produce a new comedy-drama titled "The Bang Bang Girls." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Rosa Salazar, best known for starring in Alita: Battle Angel, has signed on to star in an executive produce a new comedy-drama film titled The Bang Bang Girls.

The film, which is being shopped around at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, will follow Salazar as a chemistry teacher who is recruited by a high-school valedictorian and her two friends to form a secret sex-ed club.

Lauren Schacher is writing and directing the project which serves as her directorial debut. Bronwyn Cornelius and Stefan Nowicki are producing with production set to start in the fall.

Alita: Battle Angel, released in February, has grossed $404.8 million worldwide at the box office.

Salazar, also known for appearing in Bird Box, the Maze Runner series and The Divergent Series: Insurgent, will next be voicing the lead character in Amazon's upcoming adult animation series titled Undone.