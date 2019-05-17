Reports: Robert Pattinson front-runner to portray Batman

Robert Pattinson is in talks to portray Batman according to reports, while other conflicting reports state that the actor is only the top contender to take on the role. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Robert Pattinson is the front-runner to portray Batman in Warner Bros. upcoming solo film based on the caped crusader, according to reports.

Pattinson, most famous for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, is in negotiations to take on the Batman role which was last held by Ben Affleck, Variety says. The publication, citing sources, said that Pattinson is the studio's top choice and that a deal will be closed shortly.

The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, has stated that it is unclear if an offer is on the table for Pattinson who is on a short-list of actors, including Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Deadline, citing sources, reports that Warner Bros. has yet to decide who will don the cape and cowl with the studio liking both Pattinson and Hoult with Pattinson holding the edge.

The next Batman film, titled The Batman, is set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. Matt Reeves, who helmed Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and its sequel War for the Planet of the Apes, is directing.

The filmmaker previously said that The Batman will be noir driven.

Affleck previously starred as the iconic superhero in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, briefly in 2016's Suicide Squad and in 2017's Justice League. Reeves signed onto the project after Affleck stepped down from the directors chair in January 2017. Affleck then exited the role this past January.

Pattinson has been featured in several independent films after appearing in Twilight. His next big role will be in director Christopher Nolan's new untitled project that is set to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2020.