Lucy Hale attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party on January 8, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Robbie Amell attends the Outfest closing night gala of "Struck by Lightning" on July 22, 2012. File photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale will play Lucy Hutton in the romantic comedy "The Hating Game." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Lucy Hale and Robbie Amell will star in a big-screen adaptation of The Hating Game.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Thursday the 29-year-old actress and 31-year-old actor have joined the new romantic comedy, which is based on the Sally Thorne novel.

Hale and Amell will play Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeton, executive assistants to co-CEOs of a publishing company. The pair ruthlessly compete for a promotion but develop an attraction.

Deadline said Mister Smith will co-finance the film and handle sales. Peter Hutchings will direct the adaptation from Christina Mengert, with Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady as producers.

"The Hating Game is a gloriously funny and sexy rom-com with a broad audience appeal. We are aiming for films with a clear target demographic and this absolutely hits the spot," Mister Smith CEO David Garrett said.

Hale is best known for playing Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars. She will portray the title character in the upcoming Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene.

Amell played Stephen Jameson on The Tomorrow People and Ronnie Raymond on The Flash.