May 16 (UPI) -- Chris Rock is teaming up with Lionsgate to reboot the Saw horror franchise with a new film set to be released on Oct. 23, 2020.

Rock penned a new Saw story that is being adapted into a screenplay by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

The comedian will also be executive producing the reboot which is described as a re-imagining of the series. Darren Lynn Bousman, who has helmed three previous Saw films, is returning to direct with series producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules also returning.

The original creators of Saw, James Wan and Leigh Whannel, are also executive producing alongside Daniel Heffner.

"I've been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004," Rock said in a statement. "I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place."

Rock will next be seen starring in Netflix's Dolemite is My Name! and Season 4 of FX's Fargo.