Kristin Scott Thomas to star in Netflix's 'Rebecca' remake

May 11 (UPI) -- The English Patient and Four Weddings and a Funeral actress Kristin Scott Thomas has signed on to star in the Netflix film, Rebecca.

The streaming service did not say in its casting announcement press release who the actress will play in the thriller.

Ben Wheatley -- whose credits include Kill List and High-Rise -- is scheduled to begin directing the adaptation of novelist Daphne du Maurier's gothic romance this summer in Britain and France.

Kingsman scribe Jane Goldman wrote the screenplay for the film, which will star Downton Abbey alum Lily James and The Social Network actor Armie Hammer.

The story follows a young bride who moves into her new husband's family estate, which is haunted by the titular, former lady of the house.

Joan Fontaine, Laurence Olivier and Judith Anderson famously starred in filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock's 1940 telling of the tale.