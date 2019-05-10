'Judy': Renee Zellweger sings as Judy Garland in first trailer

Renée Zellweger attends the New York premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" on September 12, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Renée Zellweger (R) and Djimon Hounsou attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Same Kind of Different As Me" on October 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Renée Zellweger performs "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in the first "Judy" trailer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Judy is giving fans a glimpse of Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland.

The film released a first trailer Friday on Twitter featuring the 50-year-old actress as Garland, an actress and singer known for starring in The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis and A Star is Born (1954).

Zellweger performs the Wizard of Oz song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in the preview, which depicts various scenes from Garland's life.

"It is time to go beyond the rainbow! Turn your sound on and enjoy the first trailer for Judy starring Renée Zellweger. #JudyTheFilm, in cinemas October," the caption reads.

Judy is based on the Peter Quilter play End of the Rainbow, which debuted on Broadway in 2012. The film focuses on Garland's concerts at Talk of the Town nightclub in London in 1969 prior to her death.

Garland died of an accidental drug overdose at age 47 in June 1969 following years of personal struggles. Zellweger told People in an interview published Wednesday the film gave her empathy for Garland.

"When there's a better understanding of what it takes for a person to continue under certain circumstances there is a level of empathy and respect that you can't help but feel," the actress said.

"What she had to overcome in a time when women didn't necessarily feel that they had power over their lives in the way that we do today," she added. "That stayed with me and I hope folks will be moved by that as well."

Judy co-stars Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley and Bella Ramsey.