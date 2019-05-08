Ryan Reynolds pulls 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' prank, posts fake link to full movie

"Pokemon Detective Pikachu" stars, left to right, Marie Iitoyo, Kathryn Newton, Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Ryoma Takeuchi pose for camera during the world premiere of the film. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds (L) with his wife Blake Lively. The actor pulled a "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" prank on YouTube. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds tricked fans on social media into thinking that they could watch the entirety of his new film Pokemon Detective Pikachu on YouTube.

Reynolds, who voices Pikachu, posted on Twitter Tuesday a link to an account labeled Inspector Pikachu that contained a YouTube video titled Pokemon Detective Pikachu - Full Movie.

The video, which features a watermark containing Reynolds' name in the top left corner, seems real at first as logo screens for Warner Bros., Legendary Pictures and The Pokemon Company appear.

The video starts with footage of star Justice Smith walking down a Pokemon-filled street and then switches over to one hour and 41 minutes of Pikachu dancing.

The dance montage appears to be on a loop as Pikachu dances the same way to the same song.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, which also stars Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse and Ken Watanabe, is set to arrive in theaters on Friday.

Reynolds' wife Blake Lively displayed a baby bump recently while attending the New York premiere of the film. Reynolds and Lively are already parents to 4-year-old son James and 2-year-old daughter Inez.