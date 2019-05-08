Author Stephen King who wrote the original "It" novel has praised the sequel on social media. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has announced that the first teaser trailer for its upcoming horror sequel "It: Chapter Two," will be released on Thursday.

The studio posted on Twitter the image of a red balloon which antagonist Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgard) is known to carry around.

Warner Bros. also released on YouTube a countdown for when the teaser will drop alongside the tagline, "Witness the end of It."

The highly anticipated sequel to 2017's It is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 8. The series is based on the Stephen King novel of the name. The first film earned $700 million worldwide -- making it the largest-grossing horror film of all time.

"Looking forward to IT CHAPTER 2? You should be. Ive seen it, and it's terrific. The trailer is coming Thursday, at noon You'll float," King said on Twitter.

It: Chapter Two will take place 27 years following the first film as the Losers Club return to their hometown of Derry to face Pennywise once again.

The cast will include grown-up versions of the Losers Club portrayed by Jessica Chastain (Beverly), James McAvoy (Bill), Bill Hader( Richie), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike), Jay Ryan (Ben), James Ransone (Eddie) and Andy Bean (Stanley).

The adult cast will also be joined by the original, younger stars of the Losers Club including Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs and Jack Dylan Grazer. Director Andy Muschietti and Skarsgard are also returning.