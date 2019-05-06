'Spider-Man: Far From Home': Tom Holland meets Jake Gyllenhaal in new trailer

Tom Holland stars in the new trailer for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Tom Holland's Peter Parker is having a hard time juggling his personal life with this superhero one in the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The clip, released on Monday, features Peter grappling with the death of his mentor, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The young hero, who is feeling pressure to fill in the gap left behind by Iron Man, goes on a school trip to Europe with his friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya). Peter is then quickly recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) for a new mission that involves taking down a group of elemental creatures.

Peter meets Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) on the mission, a man from an alternate universe earth who has superpowers of his own.

Mysterio begins to give Peter advice on being a superhero after the high schooler explains how he wants a break from saving the world and wants to tell MJ how he feels about her.

"You may not be ready, but this is my responsibility. Saving the world requires sacrifice. Sometimes people die," Mysterio says.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, from director Jon Watts, is set to arrive in theaters on July 5. Cobie Smulders stars as Nick Fury's partner Maria Hill, Marisa Tomei stars as Aunt May and Jon Favreau stars as Iron Man's friend and bodyguard Happy Hogan.