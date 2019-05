Actor Ed Helms arrives for the 32nd annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills on November 29, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Taraji P. Henson attends the premiere of "What Men Want" in Los Angeles on January 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Betty Gilpin has signed up for a role in the Netflix comedy, "Coffee and Kareem." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Terrence Little Gardenhigh and Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor have joined the ensemble for the Netflix comedy, Coffee and Kareem.

Starring the previously announced Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms, the film is about a Detroit cop who teams up with his girlfriend's 11-year-old son to fight crime.

Michael Dowse is directing the movie from a script penned by Shane McCarthy.

No premiere date has been announced yet.