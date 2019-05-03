Jamie Dornan (L) and Amelia Warner attend the Academy Awards in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Dornan and Holliday Grainger have joined the cast of a new romantic film.

Variety reported the 37-year-old actor and 31-year-old actress will star in John Patrick Shanley's movie Wild Mountain Thyme.

The movie is based on Shanley's Broadway play Outside Mullingar. Dornan and Grainger play star-crossed lovers whose families feud over a portion of land between their two farms.

Mar-Key Pictures, Likely Story and Port Pictures are developing the film. Andrew Kramer will executive produce, with Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Alex Witchel and Martina Niland as producers.

Deadline reported Wild Mountain Thyme will begin production in Ireland and New York in the summer. The film will feature the song "Wild Mountain Thyme" written by Francis McPeake and Robert Tannahill.

Shanley is a Pulitzer Prize- and Academy Award-winning writer who penned the screenplays for Moonstruck and Doubt.

"Shanley's language, humor and heart are treasures that always surprise, enlighten and entertain us. By creating such specific, idiosyncratic characters in Wild Mountain Thyme he manages to make the world feel bigger and more hopeful. Certainly more romantic," Urdang and Witchel said.

Dornan is best known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies. Grainger portrayed Lucrezia Borgia on The Borgias and now stars as Robin Ellacott on the BBC One series Strike.