Ryan Reynolds releases 'Detective Pikachu' clip with epic Pokemon battles

From left to right, Marie Iitoyo, Kathryn Newton, Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Ryoma Takeuchi pose during the world premiere for "Detective Pikachu" on April 25. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds shared a new "Detective Pikachu" clip that features Pokemon battles and his title character bonding with a Psyduck. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds posted on Twitter a new clip from his upcoming live-action Pokemon film Detective Pikachu that features the title character battling a Charizard.

Pikachu, voiced by Reynolds, desperately tries to escape from the dragon-like Charizard, who is blowing flames around a caged arena.

The teaser, released Wednesday, also showcases a fight between a Gengar and a Blastoise, along with footage of Pikachu being addicted to coffee and bonding with a Psyduck, who wants his feet rubbed.

"Pikachu used...foot massage?" Reynolds said.

Detective Pikachu, which is set for theatrical release May 10, follows the title character, who discovers that he can somehow communicate with Tim Goodman, portrayed by Justice Smith.

The pair team up to help solve the mystery of Tim's missing father. Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe also star.