"Sonic the Hedgehog" star Jim Carrey (L) and Ginger Gonzaga attending the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party on January 6, 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ben Schwartz voices the title character in the first trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Sonic the Hedgehog races into the real world in the first trailer for Paramount's upcoming live-action film based on the iconic video game character.

The clip, released on Tuesday, showcases Sonic's new look which includes a furry body, different shaped eyes and muscular legs. The speedster is brought to life through the use of CGI graphics.

Sonic , voiced by Ben Schwartz, is enjoying life on earth until he accidentally creates an energy surge that knocks out power throughout the Pacific Northwest of the United States due to running too fast.

The U.S. government calls in the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to stop the person responsible for the power outage. Sonic, along with his new human friend Tom (James Marsden), then battles Dr. Robotnik and his collection of deadly machines.

"Gotta go fast," Sonic says.

Sonic the Hedgehog, from director Jeff Fowler, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 8. Tika Sumpter is also set to star.

Video game maker Sega first published Sonic the Hedgehog in 1991 for the Sega Genesis. The series has sold more than 360 million copies across various gaming platforms. A new Sonic game, Team Sonic Racing, is set to arrive the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on May 21.