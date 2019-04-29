'Fantastic Beasts 3' scheduled for November 2021 release

From left to right, the cast of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald:" Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne and Dan Fogler. The third film in the series will arrive in November 2021. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced Monday that the third film in its Harry Potter prequel series, Fantastic Beasts, will arrive in theaters on Nov. 12, 2021.

Harry Potter creator and author J.K. Rowling penned the first two Fantastic Beasts films, which were directed by David Yates.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is a part of a planned five-film series. Production on the third installment is expected to begin in spring 2020.

"We are incredibly excited about and have confidence in the Fantastic Beasts series," Warner Bros. Pictures group Chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. "We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish and deliver the best possible film to our fans."

Fantastic Beasts, which follows the adventures of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) and Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), takes place decades before the events of the Harry Potter series.

The second film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which hit theaters in November, featured Jude Law portraying a younger Albus Dumbledore as he recruited Newt to take down dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Ezra Miller's Credence Barebone also played a pivotal role in the film.

Dumbledore goes on to become the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that is attended by Harry Potter. "These movies are largely about how Dumbledore became Dumbledore," Rowling said about the Fantastic Beasts series in September.