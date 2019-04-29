Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 28: Penelope Cruz, Ann-Margret
'Cobra Kai' star Ralph Macchio: 'I said 'yes' at the right time'
BTS releases new version of 'Boy with Luv' video for fans
Megan Fox officially calls off Brian Austin Green divorce
'Avengers: Endgame' earns $350M at North American box office

Photo Gallery

 
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith attend 'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu' world premiere

Latest News

'Fantastic Beasts 3' scheduled for November 2021 release
Gaia survey reveals three new asteroids
Facebook offers data for study on social media's election impact
Firefighters help rescue cougar stranded atop tree
Police seek return of $30,000 spilled onto Michigan highway
 
Back to Article
/