Cast member Scarlett Johansson (R) and boyfriend Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live" attend the premiere. Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Robert Downey Jr. (R) and wife, producer Susan Downey attend the premiere. Downey Jr. plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Downey Jr. (L) and cast member Bradley Cooper attend the premiere. Cooper voices Rocket in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chris Pratt (R) of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and fiance Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chris Hemsworth (R) and wife, model Elsa Pataky attend the premiere. Hemsworth plays Thor in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Liam Hemsworth (L) of "Isn't It Romantic" and wife, singer Miley Cyrus attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Benedict Cumberbatch (L) of "Doctor Strange" and wife, theater director Sophie Hunter attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow plays Pepper Potts in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Don Cheadle (R) and girlfriend Bridgid Coulter attend the premiere. Cheadle plays James Rhodes/War Machine in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Evangeline Lilly plays Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jeremy Renner plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Danai Gurira plays Okoye in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Josh Brolin (L) and wife, model Kathryn Boyd attend the premiere. Brolin plays Thanos in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Natalie Portman of "Thor" attends the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Linda Cardellini of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" attends the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kevin Smith of "Behind the Scenes Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and daughter Harley Quinn Smith of "Yoga Hosers" attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Zoe Saldana of "Guardians of the Galaxy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, LaMelo Ball, Liangelo Ball and Lonzo Ball of "Ball in the Family" attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Benedict Wong plays Wong in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo