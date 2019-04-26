"Avengers: Endgame" star Chris Hemsworth (R) and his wife Elsa Pataky. The film is breaking box office records after one day of release. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Avengers: Endgame" star Scarlett Johansson. The film is breaking box office records after one day of release. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has started its box office run by earning a record $169 million outside the United States after one day of release.

The superhero epic took home $107.2 million in China. Other major markets included South Korea with $8.4 million, Australia with $7 million, France with $6 million, Italy with $5.8 million and Germany with $5.6 million.

Endgame is projected to reach a record $900 to $950 million or more globally after its first weekend.

In the United States, where the film is opening across more than 4600 theaters, Endgame is expected to break the domestic record for best opening weekend that is held by last year's Avengers: Infinity War at $257 million.

Endgame opened in the United States on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. ET, banking $43 million from previews, a Marvel record.

