April 25 (UPI) -- A new alien menace threatens earth in the newest trailer for Men in Black: International starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

The clip, released on Thursday, explores the origin of Agent M (Thompson) who discovered the existence of aliens and the secret Men in Black organization at a young age.

Thompson's character is quickly recruited and paired up with Agent H (Hemsworth) in London.The new partners embark on a dangerous mission to take down an alien group known as the Hive who can shape shift into humans.

Things get more complicated as Hive members start to infiltrate MIB by posing as agents.

"We are the men in black, the men and women in black," Agent H says before giving a thumbs up to Agent M during a comedic moment.

Men in Black: International, from director F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious) is set to arrive in theaters on June 14. Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson and Kumail Nanjiani also star.