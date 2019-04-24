Bond 25 details to be announced in live event Thursday

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga arrives at a photocall for the film "Sin Nombre" during the 35th American Film Festival of Deauville in France on September 10, 2009. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Rami Malek appears backstage with his Oscar during the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24.

Details about Daniel Craig's next James Bond adventure are expected to be revealed on Thursday.

April 24 (UPI) -- The producers of the James Bond film franchise said plans for the 25th installment in the series will be revealed on Thursday.

The official James Bond Twitter feed encouraged followers to ask questions of the Daniel Craig-led cast using the #BOND25 hashtag.

Details about the next secret agent adventure, including its title and confirmation of rumored co-stars such as Rami Malek, are expected to be announced online at 8:10 a.m. EST.

Cary Joji Fukunaga was previously announced as the director of the film, which is slated for release on April 8, 2020.