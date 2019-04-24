Ben Affleck to star in, direct World War II movie 'Ghost Army'

Actor and director Ben Affleck arrives at the "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" New York premiere on March 20, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor and director Ben Affleck attends the premiere of "Justice League" in Los Angeles on November 13, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor and director Ben Affleck has signed on to star in and helm a World War II drama called "Ghost Army." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Justice League and Triple Frontier star Ben Affleck has signed on to act in and direct the big-screen adaptation of Rick Beyer's and Elizabeth Sayles' book, The Ghost Army of World War II.

The Netflix documentary Ghost Army is also a source for the film.

Variety said Affleck is now reworking the screenplay Nic Pizzolato penned for Ghost Army, however, Universal Pictures has not yet set a filming start date.

Deadline.com said the story is about a group of U.S. soldiers who used inflatable tanks, painted backgrounds and sound-effects records to trick the Germans into attacking the wrong places.

Affleck won his first Oscar for co-writing Good Will Hunting. He picked up a second when Argo, which he directed and starred in, won the Best Picture title.