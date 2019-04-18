John Cena arrives for interviews after a news conference for WrestleMania on March 16, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

WWE star and actor John Cena may potentially star in director James Gunn's new "Suicide Squad" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- WWE star and actor John Cena is being eyed to appear in filmmaker James Gunn's upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

Cena is in early talks to join the film titled The Suicide Squad, which is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Cena will be joining an ensemble cast that includes Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney reprising his role as Captain Boomerang and Idris Elba in an undisclosed role. It remain unknown which DC Comics character Cena would appear as.

Gunn, the filmmaker behind Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films, is writing and directing the project. The original Suicide Squad, from director David Ayer, was released in August 2016 and grossed $746.8 million worldwide.

Cena, who still makes appearances in WWE periodically, was last seen in Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee.