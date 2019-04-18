Brian Tyree Henry arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aubrey Plaza stars in the newest trailer for "Child's Play" alongside Brian Tyree Henry. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Chucky is anything but a regular toy in the latest trailer for MGM and Orion Pictures' upcoming reboot of Child's Play.

The clip, released on Thursday, follows Andy (Gabriel Bateman) who is having trouble making new friends after moving to a new city with his mother Karen (Aubrey Plaza).

Karen decides to get Andy a new, hi-tech Buddi toy that can connect to multiple smart home devices.

The Buddi toy turns out to be a killer known as Chucky, however, who begins to wreak havoc around the city. Chucky is featured hacking into multiple smart devices such as cars and drones in order to kill his victims.

Andy, as the bodies continue to pile up, teams up with other kids his age in order to confront Chucky. Detective Mike Norris (Brian Tyree Henry) is also featured as he begins to investigate Chucky's crime spree.

Child's Play, based on the 1988 film of the same name and directed by Lars Klevberg, is set to arrive in theaters on June 21. Mark Hamill is set to voice Chucky.