"The Perfection" star Logan Browning attends the 18th annual BET Awards on June 24. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Allison Williams stars in the first trailer and appears in the poster for Netflix's "The Perfection." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Allison Williams and Logan Browning star in the latest trailer for Netflix's upcoming horror film, The Perfection.

The clip, released on Monday, features Williams attempting to calm down Browning who has become unhinged and believes she is dying.

Williams, after Browning throws up a number of bugs and displays how something is crawling underneath his skin, offers to use a butcher knife on her.

The trailer also offers glimpses at how Williams and Browning's characters met through a music school.

"A troubled musical prodigy (Williams) seeks out the new star pupil of her former school (Browning) with shocking consequences in this elegant and terrifying suspense ride," reads the synopsis.

Williams appears on the poster for the film alongside a bloody instrument.