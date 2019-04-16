April 16 (UPI) -- Allison Williams and Logan Browning star in the latest trailer for Netflix's upcoming horror film, The Perfection.
The clip, released on Monday, features Williams attempting to calm down Browning who has become unhinged and believes she is dying.
Williams, after Browning throws up a number of bugs and displays how something is crawling underneath his skin, offers to use a butcher knife on her.
The trailer also offers glimpses at how Williams and Browning's characters met through a music school.
"A troubled musical prodigy (Williams) seeks out the new star pupil of her former school (Browning) with shocking consequences in this elegant and terrifying suspense ride," reads the synopsis.The Perfection, from director Richard Shepard who penned the film alongside Eric C. Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, is set to arrive on Netflix on May 24.
Williams appears on the poster for the film alongside a bloody instrument.
Allison Williams & Logan Browning dare you to face #ThePerfection on May 24 pic.twitter.com/cpLpyT5qQt— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 15, 2019