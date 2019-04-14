'Shazam!' is No. 1 at the North American box office for 2nd weekend

April 14 (UPI) -- The superhero adventure Shazam! is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second, consecutive weekend, earning $25.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Little with $15.5 million, followed by Hellboy at No. 3 with $12 million, Pet Sematary at No. 4 with $10 million and Dumbo at No. 5 with $9.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Captain Marvel at No. 6 with $8.6 million, Us at No. 7 with $6.9 million, After at No. 8 with $6.2 million, Missing Link at No. 9 with $5.8 million and The Best of Enemies at No. 10 with $2 million.