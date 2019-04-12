Keegan Michael-Key, Anika Noni Rose join 'Jingle Jangle'

Actor Forest Whitaker attends the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles on January 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Key & Peele alum Keegan Michael-Key and The Princess and the Frog star Anika Noni Rose have joined the ensemble for Netflix's upcoming holiday movie, Jingle Jangle.

David E. Talbert wrote and is directing the Christmas musical, which will also feature The Cosby Show icon Phylicia Rashad and newcomer Madalen Mills, as well as the previously announced Forest Whitaker, who was recently seen in Black Panther.

Set to debut in 2020, Jingle Jangle is about a struggling toymaker, his precocious granddaughter and a magical invention, the streaming service said.

John Legend and Mike Jackson are producing the project.

Talbert's credits include El Camino Christmas, First Sunday, Baggage Claim and Almost Christmas.