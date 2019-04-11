'Walking Dead' composer scoring 'Child's Play' remake

Actress Aubrey Plaza attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Composer Bear McCreary -- whose haunting music is heard in The Walking Dead and 10 Cloverfield Lane -- will score the Child's Play horror movie remake, Orion Pictures said.

Set to open in theaters June 21, the film will star Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry.

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill is lending his voice to the demonic doll Chucky.

"Chucky haunted my dreams when I was a kid, ever since his devilish little face peered out at me from a torn VHS cover at my local video store. Now, 30 years later, I have a remarkable opportunity to contribute to his musical legacy," McCreary said in a statement Wednesday. "Inspired by Chucky's toy-store origins, I've assembled a 'toy orchestra,' of toy pianos, hurdy gurdies, accordions, plastic guitars, and otamatones, that will be featured prominently in the score. I hope that these creepy, unique tones will help terrify the next generation of Child's Play fans!"

Tyler Burton Smith penned the screenplay, which is based on the original 1988 movie about a murderous doll.

Brad Dourif played Chucky in seven horror movies, most recently in 2017's Cult of Chucky. A Chucky television show is also in the works.

Neither Dourif nor the franchise's creator Don Mancini are involved in the Child's Play remake.