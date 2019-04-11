Jenny Slate attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Venom" on October 1. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Eric Stonestreet (L) and Lindsay Schweitzer attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Patton Oswalt (R), pictured with daughter Alice, voices Max in "The Secret Life of Pets 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Secret Life of Pets 2 is giving fans a new glimpse of loyal dog Max.

The Illumination movie released a new trailer Thursday featuring Patton Oswalt as the voice of the Jack Russell Terrier.

The preview shows Max explore his emotions, protect Katie's (Ellie Kemper) son and face his fears with Duke's (Eric Stonestreet) help. Max appears to have developed some sort of "behavioral disorder."

Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate), rabbit Snowball (Kevin Hart) and tabby cat Chloe (Lake Bell) also return. Tiffany Haddish debuts as the Shih Tzu Daisy, with Harrison Ford as the Welsh Sheepdog Rooster.

The original Secret Life of Pets opened in July 2016 and featured Louis C.K. as the voice of Max. The film earned over $875.5 million at the box office.