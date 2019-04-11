Leslie Grace will star as Nina in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Corey Hawkins will star as Benny in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Melissa Barrera will star as Vanessa in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anthony Ramos will star as Usnavi in Lin Manuel-Miranda's "In The Heights." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the cast of the In The Heights film on Twitter Thursday.

The cast includes Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace.

"And now, I'm thrilled to announce some of the cast of our In The Heights film. . . @ARamosofficial IS UsNavi

@MelissaBarreraM IS Vanessa

#CoreyHawkins IS Benny

@lesliegrace IS Nina Rosario," Miranda tweeted.

He said In The Heights will film this summer.

The Broadway show, which was written by and starred Miranda, won the Tony for best musical in 2008.

The show takes place in Washington Heights in New York, and will be shot on location. It follows a bodega owner, a college student, a taxi driver, a beauty salon and an old woman dealing with the gentrification of their neighborhood.