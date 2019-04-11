Glenn Close to star in Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Actress Amy Adams arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Wife and Fatal Attraction actress Glenn Close is set to co-star in Ron Howard's film adaptation of J.D. Vance's memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, Netflix said Thursday.

Close previously appeared in Howard's 1994 newspaper comedy, The Paper.

She joins previously announced castmember Amy Adams in Hillbilly Elegy, which is being penned by The Shape of Water screenwriter Vanessa Taylor.

"J.D. Vance, a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he's tried to forget," a synopsis said.

Adams, recently seen in the Oscar contender Vice, will play Vance's mother and Close will portray his grandmother. The role of Vance has not been cast.

Howard's credits include Solo, Frost/Nixon and A Beautiful Mind.