Rihanna arrives on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" premiere on June 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Childish Gambino, the rap persona of Donald Glover, stars in a new film titled "Guava Island" alongside Rihanna. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Childish Gambino and Rihanna's Coachella 2019 film, Guava Island, will be available to stream through Amazon's Prime Video service on Saturday.

The film will be first presented at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Gambino is a headlining act at the event which begins on Friday.

Amazon posted on Twitter a brief teaser trailer for the film featuring Gambino being captured.

You’re all invited to our staycation with @donaldglover and @rihanna. The new #ChildishGambino film #GuavaIsland will be available on Prime Video starting Saturday 4/13 at 12:01am PST. pic.twitter.com/rxXecJEfzp — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 11, 2019

"I'm going to be showing Guava Island! on Saturday for free after my performance," Glover said on Twitter Thursday alongside a link to the film's Amazon page.

The actor and rapper also uploaded an image from the film featuring himself quieting a group of children.