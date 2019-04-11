April 11 (UPI) -- Childish Gambino and Rihanna's Coachella 2019 film, Guava Island, will be available to stream through Amazon's Prime Video service on Saturday.Guava Island features Gambino -- the rap persona of actor Donald Glover -- as a musician who wants to throw a festival for everyone to enjoy. The project is directed by Hiro Murai
The film will be first presented at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Gambino is a headlining act at the event which begins on Friday.
Amazon posted on Twitter a brief teaser trailer for the film featuring Gambino being captured.
You’re all invited to our staycation with @donaldglover and @rihanna. The new #ChildishGambino film #GuavaIsland will be available on Prime Video starting Saturday 4/13 at 12:01am PST. pic.twitter.com/rxXecJEfzp— Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 11, 2019
"I'm going to be showing Guava Island! on Saturday for free after my performance," Glover said on Twitter Thursday alongside a link to the film's Amazon page.
The actor and rapper also uploaded an image from the film featuring himself quieting a group of children.
