Amy Poehler stars in and directed the new Netflix comedy film "Wine Country." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new comedy film Wine Country.

The streaming company released promo photos Thursday featuring Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey and Tina Fey.

Poehler stars as Abby, a woman who organizes her friend Rebecca's (Dratch) 50th birthday weekend in wine country. Rudolph, Gasteyer, Pell and Spivey play friends, with Fey as an employee at the vineyard.

"Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Tina Fey star in Wine Country -- a new movie about friendship, aging, and drinking. Lots and lots and lots of drinking," Netflix captioned the post on Twitter.

Netflix also released a trailer for the new movie. The preview shows the group party and come together as their friendships are put to the test.

"Not only ... are [these] the greatest, funniest performers, but there's just not enough films that take full advantage of what it's like to be our age and to be around women that have known you for a really long time but aren't competing for the same job or the same guy," the actress said.