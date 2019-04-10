Ryan Murphy adapting Broadway's 'The Prom' for Netflix

April 10 (UPI) -- Producer, director and writer Ryan Murphy announced on Instagram that he will be turning Broadway musical The Prom into a film for Netflix.The Prom, which debuted at New York's Longacre in November after first premiering in Atlanta, follows a female teenager in Indiana who wants to bring her girlfriend to prom. A group protests the school after they are not allowed to attend the dance.
The musical is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel with a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin. Matthew Sklar composed the music with lyrics by Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw served as director and choreographer.
Nicholaw, Martin, Sklar and Beguelin are joining Murphy for the film version along with producers Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein.
"The Prom is one the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It's truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights," Murphy said on Tuesday alongside a logo for the musical.
"It has a musical score that will leave you singing for days, a hilarious and moving book and some of the most showstopping direction, choreography and performances I've ever seen on Broadway," he said.
Murphy, known for his work on American Horror Story, Glee, Nip and Tuck and American Crime Story, signed a multi-year deal to produce new shows and films for Netflix in February 2018.