'Detective Pikachu': Charizard, Evee audition for roles in new clip

Ryan Reynolds attends the Japan premiere of "Deadpool 2" on May 29. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds has released a new "Detective Pikachu" on social media. The actor voices the title character in the upcoming "Pokemon" film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds has released a new comedic clip for his upcoming Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu, on social media.

The video, released on Reynolds' YouTube channel, features various Pokemon such as Charizard and Evee auditioning for the movie.

Each Pokemon poses for the camera , highlighting their distinct personalities or unique powers. Pokemon such as Jigglypuff, Pancham, Aipom, Dodrio, Venusaur, Psyduck and Squirtle make appearances, among others.

The clip also contains new scenes from the film, featuring Reynolds' Pikachu sitting in the backseat of a car with Psyduck and interacting with Magikarp.

"You should have seen the audition room when we were done," Reynolds said.