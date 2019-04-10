'Detective Pikachu': Charizard, Evee audition for roles in new clip

April 10 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds has released a new comedic clip for his upcoming Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu, on social media.
The video, released on Reynolds' YouTube channel, features various Pokemon such as Charizard and Evee auditioning for the movie.
Each Pokemon poses for the camera , highlighting their distinct personalities or unique powers. Pokemon such as Jigglypuff, Pancham, Aipom, Dodrio, Venusaur, Psyduck and Squirtle make appearances, among others.
The clip also contains new scenes from the film, featuring Reynolds' Pikachu sitting in the backseat of a car with Psyduck and interacting with Magikarp.Detective Pikachu, which features Reynolds voicing the title character, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 10. Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe also star. The film is based on the Pokemon brand, which has spawned multiple anime series and video games.
"You should have seen the audition room when we were done," Reynolds said.