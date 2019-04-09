'The Addams Family' returns in first teaser trailer for animated film

Charlize Theron arrives for the CinemaCon 'Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 4. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oscar Isaac voices Gomez Addams alongside Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams in the first teaser for "The Addams Family." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron voice Gomez and Morticia Addams, respectively, in the first teaser trailer for MGM's upcoming Addams Family animated film.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features the iconic creepy family choosing to move into a haunted mansion that is possessed by an angry ghost.

Other members of The Addams Family also make appearances, including Gomez and Morticia's children Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) and Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard), along with Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll).

"Strange...there's usually a murderous clown attached to the other end of these," Morticia says to Wednesday who brings home a red ballon in reference to horror film It.

The Addams Family, from directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, is set to arrive in theaters on Halloween. Bette Midler is set to voice Grandmama and Allison Janney will voice family archnemesis Margaux Needler.

"Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor," reads the synopsis.