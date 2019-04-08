April 8 (UPI) -- Dave Bautista is a cop who suddenly recruits an Uber driver portrayed by Kumail Nanjiani in the first trailer for upcoming action-comedy, Stuber.The clip, released on Sunday, features Bautista demanding that Nanjiani drive him around Los Angels as he hunts down a killer.
Nanjiani gets thrown into an action-packed adventure that involves criminals, explosions and his character Stu learning to be brave in the face of certain danger.
Stuber, from director Michael Dowse, based off a script by Tripper Clancy, is set to arrive in theaters on July 12. Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan also star.
Bautista was also featured on Sunday ending his WWE in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 where he faced off against Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match.