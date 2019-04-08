Kumail Nanjiani (L) and writer Emily V. Gordon arrive on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dave Bautista stars with Kumail Nanjiani in the first trailer for "Stuber." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Dave Bautista is a cop who suddenly recruits an Uber driver portrayed by Kumail Nanjiani in the first trailer for upcoming action-comedy, Stuber.

Nanjiani gets thrown into an action-packed adventure that involves criminals, explosions and his character Stu learning to be brave in the face of certain danger.

Bautista was also featured on Sunday ending his WWE in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 where he faced off against Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match.