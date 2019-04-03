Zazie Beetz also briefly appears in the first teaser trailer for "Joker." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Joaquin Phoenix stars in the first trailer for DC's "Joker." File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Joaquin Phoenix dons clown makeup and a purple suit in the first teaser trailer for Warner Bros. and DC Comics' upcoming psychological thriller, Joker.

Fleck then starts to transform into the iconic Joker -- best known as Batman's greatest foe -- as he begins to take his revenge against society.

"I used to think that my life was a tragedy but now I realize it's a comedy," Fleck says.

The teaser trailer also briefly features stars Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro as a late night talk show host who invites the Joker onto his program.