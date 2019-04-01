Queen Latifah attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Girls Trip" on July 13, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Queen Latifah attends the amfAR New York gala on February 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Queen Latifah "can't wait" to work on the new movie "Paper Chase." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Queen Latifah is attached to star in and executive produce a new teen comedy film.

Queen Latifah and Compere will executive produce with Van Toffler of Gunpowder & Sky. Angela Tucker will direct the film, which she co-wrote with Lauren Domino. Domino will also serve as a producer.

"Shakim and I have known Van forever and we're thrilled to collaborate with him and his team," Queen Latifah said in a statement.

"This film is exactly what we love to do, make fun and energetic projects that audiences have a blast going to see. Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker are such great talents and we can't wait to get started," she added.

Queen Latifah plays Carlotta Brown on the Fox series Star. The show co-stars Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, Ryan Destiny and Amiyah Scott, and is in the midst of its third season.