Awkwafina, Ike Barinholtz to star in new crime caper comedy

April 1 (UPI) -- Awkwafina and Ike Barinholtz are teaming up on a new crime caper comedy.

Dan Gurewitch and David Young are writing the script, with Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn to oversee production on behalf of STXfilms . Nick Stoller, Conor Welch and David Stassen will co-produce with Awkwafina and Barinholtz.

"Awkwafina and Ike and comedy powerhouses who make a supremely funny duo, and we can't wait to see what they bring to this sharp and fun material," STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

Awkwafina is known for the films Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8. She will also star in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

Barinholtz played Morgan Tookers on the Hulu series The Mindy Project. He will star in the upcoming movie The Hunt with Emma Roberts and Justin Hartley.