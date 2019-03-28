Angelina Jolie in talks to star in Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Left to right, Angelina Jolie, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt attend the premiere of "Dumbo" on March 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Angelina Jolie may potentially star in Marvel film "The Eternals." File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie is being eyed to star in Disney and Marvel's next comic book epic, The Eternals.

Jolie is in talks to star in the film which hails from director Chloe Zhao (The Rider, Songs My Brothers Taught Me) based off of a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

The Eternals was created by legendary comic book artist and writer Jack Kirby in 1976. The title followed near-immortal beings known as Eternals and their monstrous counterparts the Deviants who were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials.

Details concerning the plot of the film are being kept under wraps. It is unclear which character Jolie could potentially portray.

Marvel has not announced which films it plans on releasing in 2020, with the comic book giant having secured release dates for May 1 and November 6. The studio will next release Avengers: Endgame on April 26.

Jolie will next be seen in Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 18.