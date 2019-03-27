Carol Burnett attends the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Carol Burnett's memoir is being turned into a film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Carol Burnett 's memoir about her late daughter Carrie Hamilton, titled Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story, is being adapted into a film.

Studio Focus Features is behind the project which Burnett is producing alongside Tina Fey, Eric Gurian and Steven Rogers. Jeff Richmond is executive producing.

Brothers Ian and Eshom Nelms (Small Town Crime, Waffle Street) have penned the screenplay. No director is attached.

Carrie and Me, released in 2014, features Burnett recounting her life as a working actress and mother. Hamilton, also an actress, died at the age of 38 in 2002 from brain and lung cancer.

Burnett was recently honored at the Golden Globe Awards where she received the inaugural Carol Burnett Award for special achievement in television.