'Weeds' alum Romany Malco to star in Netflix holiday movie

Darlene Love performs the national anthem at a New York Knicks game on March 19, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

La La Anthony attends the amfAR New York gala on February 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Romany Malco has joined the cast of the new Netflix film "Holiday Rush." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Weeds alum Romany Malco will star in a new holiday movie from Netflix.

The streaming company announced in a tweet Monday the 50-year-old actor has joined the cast of its film Holiday Rush.

Malco will star with Power actress La La Anthony, singer and actress Darlene Love and Angie Tribeca actor Deon Cole.

"My obsession with cozy holiday movies just grew even more," the post reads. "Romany Malco, Darlene Love, Deon Cole, LaLa Anthony and MORE are set to star in a new @netflix film called Holiday Rush."

My obsession with cozy holiday movies just grew even more 🙌🏾 🙌🏾



Romany Malco, Darlene Love, Deon Cole, LaLa Anthony and MORE are set to star in a new @netflix film called Holiday Rush. pic.twitter.com/jWVm1GWTrH — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 25, 2019

Anthony confirmed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"Beyond grateful to do what I love," she wrote. "Thank you @netflix.. I'm so excited to to join the amazing cast & crew of HOLIDAY RUSH....LETS GOOOO!!!!"

Vents magazine said Holiday Rush will be directed by Leslie Small and co-star Sonequa Martin-Green, Tamala Jones, Roscoe Orman and Amarr M. Wooten. The movie follows a single dad who loses his job right as his four kids share their Christmas lists.

Malco is known for playing Conrad Shepard on the Showtime series Weeds. He now plays Rome Howard on the ABC family drama A Million Little Things.