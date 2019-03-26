"Spider-Man: Far From Home" star Jake Gyllenhaal attending the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 5, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" star Tom Holland. Sony and Marvel have released new international posters for the superhero film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Tom Holland's Spider-Man enjoys Europe in a new set of posters for Sony and Marvel's upcoming superhero epic, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The posters, released on the official Twitter account for Far From Home on Monday, feature the web-slinger sight-seeing in Venice, Berlin and London.

"Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has gone global," the post reads. Spider-Man hangs upside down while reading a brochure for Italy and stands on a bridge near London's Big Ben.

Spider-Man is notably wearing his new red and black costume in the posters, as opposed to his signature red and blue outfit.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, set to arrive in theaters on July 5, will feature Holland's Peter Parker taking a field trip to Europe with his high-school classmates. The wall-crawler will encounter Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) along the way who recruits Spider-Man for a new mission.

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star as the villainous Mysterio, a special effects expert who can create illusions. Jacob Batalon and Zendaya also star.