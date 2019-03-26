March 26 (UPI) -- Tom Holland's Spider-Man enjoys Europe in a new set of posters for Sony and Marvel's upcoming superhero epic, Spider-Man: Far From Home.
The posters, released on the official Twitter account for Far From Home on Monday, feature the web-slinger sight-seeing in Venice, Berlin and London.
"Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has gone global," the post reads. Spider-Man hangs upside down while reading a brochure for Italy and stands on a bridge near London's Big Ben.
Spider-Man is notably wearing his new red and black costume in the posters, as opposed to his signature red and blue outfit.
Spider-Man: Far From Home, set to arrive in theaters on July 5, will feature Holland's Peter Parker taking a field trip to Europe with his high-school classmates. The wall-crawler will encounter Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) along the way who recruits Spider-Man for a new mission.
Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star as the villainous Mysterio, a special effects expert who can create illusions. Jacob Batalon and Zendaya also star.
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has gone global. Check out the new #SpiderManFarFromHome international art - in theaters July 5. pic.twitter.com/5A2lLb3wPn— Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) March 25, 2019