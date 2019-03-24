'Us' tops North American box office with $70.3M

Writer and director Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay as he arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Jordan Peele's latest horror flick Us is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $70.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Captain Marvel with $35 million, followed by Wonder Park at No. 3 with $9 million, Five Feet Apart at No. 4 with $8.8 million and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at No. 5 with $6.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral at No. 6 with $4.5 million, Gloria Bell at No. 7 with $1.8 million, No Manches Frida 2 at No. 8 with $1.78 million, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part with $1.1 million and Alita: Battle Angel at No. 10 with $1 million.

