'Us' tops North American box office with $70.3M

March 24 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Jordan Peele's latest horror flick Us is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $70.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Captain Marvel with $35 million, followed by Wonder Park at No. 3 with $9 million, Five Feet Apart at No. 4 with $8.8 million and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at No. 5 with $6.5 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral at No. 6 with $4.5 million, Gloria Bell at No. 7 with $1.8 million, No Manches Frida 2 at No. 8 with $1.78 million, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part with $1.1 million and Alita: Battle Angel at No. 10 with $1 million.
