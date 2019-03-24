Teen Dora tries to rescue parents in 'Lost City of Gold' trailer

Actress Eva Longoria attends the premiere of "Miss Bala" in Los Angeles on January 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Isabela Moner attends the premiere of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" in Los Angeles on June 26, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Isabela Moner can now be seen in the trailer for "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." Photo courtesy of Paramount

March 24 (UPI) -- Paramount has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

The 2 1/2-minute preview has gotten nearly 3 million views on YouTube since it was posted Saturday.

James Bobin directed the live-action and animated adventure, which is based on Nickelodeon's popular, preschool cartoon series Dora the Explorer.

Starring Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Jeff Wahlberg, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden and Danny Trejo, the movie is set for theatrical release on Aug. 2.

"Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever -- high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots, her best friend, a monkey; her cousin Diego; a mysterious jungle inhabitant; and a rag-tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold."

The clip shows Dora's parents sending her off to start high school in a city while they go on an expedition without her. While on a trip at a museum, Dora and her new classmates get kidnapped by men who want Dora to help them find her mom and dad and, hopefully, the treasure they are all seeking. They are then transported to the jungle, but rescued by someone else who says he works with Dora's parents.

The group is seen trapped in a log, rolling down a hill; caught up in waterfalls; swimming in caves; walking under giant flowers; and riding in sport utility vehicles.