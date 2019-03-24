Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd reunite with 'Clueless' co-stars

Screenwriter and film director Deborah Kaplan and actor Breckin Meyer attend the premiere of "Fahrenheit 11/9" in Beverly Hills on September 19, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Paul Rudd arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Alicia Silverstone reunited with her former "Clueless" cast-mates this weekend. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Clueless co-stars Alicia Silverstone, Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison posted photos on social media after reuniting Saturday at a pop-culture convention in Chicago.

"So much fun hanging out with these boys today #paulrudd @donald_faison and @breckinmeyer! Such a great day at #c2e2," Silverstone captioned a group portrait of her with Meyer, Faison and their cast-mate Paul Rudd, who is not on social media.

"We. Have. No. Clue," quipped Meyer when he posted the same image on Instagram.

"Rollin' with the homies... #clueless #PaulRudd," Faison captioned his Instagram post.

Silverstone also shared on Twitter a picture of her and Rudd, smiling with their cheeks pressed together.

"Such a sweet reunion with my pal Paul Rudd. I love this guy!" she wrote.

The stars played love interests Cher and Josh in the 1995 movie, which was a loose, then-contemporary adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel, Emma. Meyer and Faison played Travis and Murray -- the boyfriends of Cher's best friends Tai and Dionne, played by Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash.

The romantic comedy followed a group of wealthy teens navigating life and love in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Murphy died of pneumonia in 2009. She was 32.

"I loved playing Cher," UsMagazine.com reported Silverstone told the audience at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday. "It was such a fun character and working with these guys -- every one of them was so much fun ... I didn't know who that girl was, so it was really fun to be her. Because it wasn't how I lived my life."