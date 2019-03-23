Janel Parrish, John Corbett returning for 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' sequel

Actor John Corbett attends the Kiehl’s 4th Annual LifeRide for amfAR Finale in LA! held at the Grove in Los Angeles on August 8, 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Actress Janel Parrish is returning for the sequel to the Netflix movie "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The sequel to 2018's To All the Boys I've Loved Before is now in pre-production, with director Michael Fimognari at the helm, Netflix announced.

Set to return for the new movie alongside the previously confirmed Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish and John Corbett.

The films are based on a trilogy of books by Jenny Han.

"I'm so thrilled and thankful we get to keep telling Lara Jean's story. I just know that the audience will fall in love with her all over again," Han said in a statement.

"Directing To All the Boys I've Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film. Due to the timing of my other projects I won't be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean's story and being part of this franchise," Susan Johnson said.

Condor announced the project had been green-lit in December.