Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson reunite in 'Unicorn Store' trailer

Cast member Samuel L. Jackson attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on March 4. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Brie Larson attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on March 4. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for Unicorn Store, a movie featuring Captain Marvel co-stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.

"A woman named Kit receives a mysterious invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams," said a message accompanying Friday's preview on YouTube.

The post also revealed Larson directed the movie, which is slated to debut on the streaming service April 5.

The video clip shows directionless Kit failing an art class and killing time at temp job before a colorful letter arrives, luring her to a store where she meets a salesman in a pink tuxedo (Jackson) who says he will help her get a unicorn once she proves she is worthy.