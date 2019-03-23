Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart to star in 'Emma' remake

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy arrives on the red carpet at the "Glass" premiere on January 15 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Bill Nighy is to play the heroine's father in a new adaptation of "Emma." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Focus Features has announced Love Actually icon Bill Nighy and Call the Midwife actress Miranda Hart have joined the ensemble of a new film based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel, Emma.

They will play Mr. Woodhouse and Miss Bates to Anya Taylor-Joy's Emma Woodhouse and Johnny Flynn's George Knightley.

Rounding out the romantic comedy's cast will be Mia Goth as Harriet Smith, Josh O'Connor as Mr. Elton, Callum Turner as Frank Churchill, Rupert Graves as Mr. Weston, Gemma Whelan as Mrs. Weston, Amber Anderson as Jane Fairfax, and Tanya Reynolds as Mrs. Elton.

Filming is now underway in England with director Autumn de Wilde at the helm.

The project and Taylor-Joy's casting were announced in October.

The book Emma has been adapted many times, most notably in recent years by Gwyneth Paltrow in a 1996 feature film, Kate Beckinsale in an ITV movie that same year and Romola Garai in a 2009 BBC miniseries.