Noah Centineo in talks to star as He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe'

March 21 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo is being eyed to portray main character He-Man in Sony and Mattel's upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film reboot.

Centineo, best known for starring in Netflix's teen romance feature To All the Boys I've Loved Before, is in negotiations to star in the film.

Filmmaking brothers Adam and Aaron Nee are set to direct based off a script by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. The Nee brothers will also receive writing credit. Executive producer David S. Goyer previously penned the reboot.

Masters of the Universe, based on the Mattel toy line and 1980s animated series of the same name, follows Prince Adam, who transforms into the heroic He-Man in order to protect the magical land of Eternia from the evil Skeletor.

Dolph Lungdren previously starred as He-Man in a 1987 Masters of the Universe film that also featured Frank Langella as Skeletor.

Centineo will also be seen in Sony's upcoming reboot of Charlie's Angels and Netflix's planned To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel.