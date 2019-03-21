Armie Hammer (R) and Timothee Chalamet arrive at the premiere of "Call Me By Your Name" at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Armie Hammer discussed rumors that he is up fro the role of Batman and potential sequel to "Call Me By Your Name" on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Armie Hammer addressed rumors that he is being considered for the role of Batman while appearing on The Tonight Show.

Hammer told host Jimmy Fallon that he is only linked to the Batman role through rumors and that he hasn't had any conversations with Warner Bros.

"This is the thing about rumors. They're all fine, they're all well and good, but none of the people who start rumors are actually the people who can give you jobs," Hammer said before stating that he is open to becoming the caped crusader.

"Who wouldn't want to be Batman?" he said. "It's a good gig."

The role of Batman is open after previous star Ben Affleck stepped down from the part in January. Warner Bros. is set to release a new solo Batman film titled The Batman from writer and director Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) that will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Hammer also discussed with Fallon the possibility of starring in a sequel to 2017's Call Me by Your Name.

Hammer appeared in the film, based on the novel of the same name by Andre Aciman, alongside Timothee Chalamet. Luca Guadagnino directed.

"Who knows? I mean, like, here's the deal. Andre Aciman wants to write another book. Luca wants to write the script," he said.

"Timmy and I are down as long as they give us each $12 million," Hammer joked.

Aciman and his publisher Farrar, Straus and Giroux confirmed on Wednesday that a second novel titled Find Me is on the way.

"The world of Call Me by Your Name never left me. Though I created the characters and was the author of their lives, what I never expected was that they'd end up teaching me things about intimacy and about love that I didn't quite think I knew until I'd put them down on paper," the author said in a statement to Vulture.

"The film made me realize that I wanted to be back with them and watch them over the years -- which is why I wrote Find Me."