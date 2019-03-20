Sony releases teaser trailer for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The first teaser trailer for director Quentin Tarantino's ninth film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was released Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released a teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The trailer for Tarantino's ninth film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as television star Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth as they work together in 1969 Hollywood "where everything is changing" in "an industry they hardly recognize anymore," the studio said in the official logline.

It opens with the two being interviewed about the role of a stuntman for a television news program as clips from DiCapro's character's films play.

The trailer then shifts to scenes of 1960s Hollywood, with brief glimpses of Margot Robbie, who stars as Sharon Tate, a victim of the Manson Family murders at the center of the film.

Another brief scene features Pitt's character exchanging quips with Mike Moh who is portraying Bruce Lee.

The studio also hailed the film's "large ensemble cast" including Burt Reynolds, Dakota Fanning as Manson Family associate Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, James Marsden and Tim Roth.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to release in theaters on July 26.