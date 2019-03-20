Actor Michael Gandolfini arrives for the 20th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 18, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Alessandro Nivola attends the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award gala in Los Angeles on June 5, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Leslie Odom Jr. reportedly has joined the ensemble of "Newark," "The Sopranos" prequel movie. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. has joined the ensemble for Newark, the 1960s-set, movie prequel to The Sopranos.

Odom's other credits include Smash, Person of Interest and Murder on the Orient Express.

Variety and Deadline.com reported his casting, but did not say who he will play.

Warner Bros. and New Line announced last week that the film previously known as The Many Saints of Newark would be released in theaters on Sept. 25, 2020.

Production is to begin this spring on the film, which takes place during the Newark riots when Italian Americans and African Americans clashed in the streets.

Sopranos creator David Chase co-wrote the script alongside producer Lawrence Konner, and Alan Taylor is set to direct.

The cast will include Alessandro Nivola, Michael Gandolfini, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen.